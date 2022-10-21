Y&R’s Kate Linder To Host Annual Fundraiser

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) will once again host OpportuniTea, her annual tea party event for fans in Toronto, Canada that benefits the March of Dimes. Set for December 11, Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) will serve as co-host and will be joined by Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon), Mishael Morgan (Amanda) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena). Check out http://www.marchofdimes.ca/torontotea for more details and to purchase tickets.