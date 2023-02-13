THE BAY Season 2 Available Now On Tubi

Ten episodes of season 7 of THE BAY are now exclusively available on Tubi. In a town cursed by the spirit of a murdered Senator (Golden Globe winner and Special Guest Star Bruce Davison), the residents of Bay City struggle after a shocking cataclysmic event leaves everyone wondering who lives and who dies.

The drama-filled episodes star Kristos Andrews (Pete), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS), Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH), Eric Nelsen, Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS), A Martinez (ex-Cruz, SANTA BARBARA et al) and more! Andrews does double duty as Pete Garrett and his diabolical twin brother Adam Kenway, a role that garnered him a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Drama Series in 2021. The multi-camera serialized drama is produced by the independent film and television production company LANY Entertainment in association with SheMogal Media. To #bingethebay season 7, click here: