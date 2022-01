Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie, B&B) will appear on E! NEWS DAILY POP today at 11 a.m. ET. The Emmy-winning actress, who appeared on B&B from 1987-2012 before retiring the role, will be on hand to talk about the passing of Betty White, who played her mother, Ann, on B&B. White passed away on January 31 at the age of 99.