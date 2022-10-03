What drugstore products do you recommend? “Maybelline Super Stay 24 Hour Lip Stain. I bought it in a red [shade 025]. They really work. Another thing I absolutely love — you can’t get it at the drugstore but you can get it online — is Ahava Deadsea Mineral Body Lotion. I use the Prickly Pear & Moringa [scent].”

What beauty products do you splurge on? “I discovered Dr. Dennis Gross. I started with the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel. They’re pads, and it’s a two-step process. It exfoliates your face, and there’s a treatment with it. I find it to be an excellent product. I’ve noticed a difference in the quality and smoothness of my skin. I highly recommend that. I also started using his moisturizer, the Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum. Another one I really like is SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic [with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid]. I always have that on hand.”

Have you tried any new skin care tools? “I’ve bought some home devices that are kind of fun. I’ve used NuFace. It uses electrical currents and has a skin-tightening effect. I’ve had some nice results with that.”

What’s the top tip you’ve learned from your husband, makeup artist Nicky Schillace? “Less is more. I don’t always agree! Sometimes I like to glam it up. But in terms of foundation, that is really important. I do my makeup at work, and I do try to remember that, because we’re in high def. When you’re putting on a foundation, you need a really good brush. You put it on and buff it off, so you don’t really have a heavy layer.”

What hair products do you use? “I discovered a new product during the shutdown of Covid, when I had to do color by myself. It’s dpHUE. They have great at-home coloring. I’m using their shampoo and conditioner right now. They’re really nice and hydrating. My stick-straight hair takes a lot of product to try to get a look out of it. I’m using Oribe [Supershine] Moisturizing Cream right now. I also like Schwarzkopf [BC Bonacure Peptide] Repair Rescue Treatment. For my hair type, which is kind of dry and coarse, that helps with [humidity and frizz]. It seals the hair.”

What do you typically wear when you’re not at work? “Usually it’s jeans with T-shirts or blouses. I’m really into blouses and rocker T-shirts. That’s kind of my mode right now.”

Do you have a favorite red carpet look of yours? “One of my favorite looks that I had was a Dolce & Gabbana long black satin dress, and I put a Pinko white linen jacket with it. It was glam. It was dramatic. It was a little bit rock and roll.”

When you need to dress up a look, what do you reach for? “Accessories. Shoes are everything. I’m into belts right now. If you see a piece like that, a great accessory, get it, because at some point you’re going to use it. It can totally change an outfit.”