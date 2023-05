Alan Locher will welcome ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s James and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Max and ex-Blair) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The pair will be on hand to discuss their time on soaps among other topics, on Wednesday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m ET. The DePavia’s will also be celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary that same day. To watch the live interview at that time, click here.