GH Fall Preview

“By the time November is over, Port Charles will look a lot different,” teases Co-Head Writer Chris Van Etten. “There will be a big reckoning to come as the end result of the stories that will unfold.” He and Co-Head Writer Dan O’Connor tell all.

Sonny/Cyrus/Laura: “Sonny is more convinced than ever that Cyrus has been breaking the truce between their two factions, but if Sonny is going to make this cold war go hot, he needs some proof first. Laura will return after her extended absence and she is not pleased with what has happened to her city while she’s away, and the way Cyrus has ingratiated himself into her city and the hospital while she was gone. Laura is determined to get answers about Cyrus’s past, and she is determined to be the one who ultimately brings him down. The secret that Taggert is really alive will come to a boil underneath every element of the Cyrus story. It is going to rock many lives in Port Charles when that secret is ultimately revealed.”

Finn/Anna: “The truth about Peter’s origins will come to light and Anna will be faced with what to do with this knowledge, on the one hand — but it’s not only Anna’s decision to make, because Alex will rear her head in a most dramatic way this November. Valentin and Anna will find themselves in a race against time to stop Alex from enacting her lethal plan. As Anna and Finn’s wedding looms, Finn is going to have to confront the real reason behind his long-standing family feud and we will get to finally unpack, ‘What is the history between Jackie and Finn?’ and what the implications of that secret are.”

Jason/Sam: “Jason and Sam are experiencing something that they haven’t had together in years — some peace and stability in their relationship. This supercouple is now figuring out what it means to be together day-to-day again. Jason and Sam are going to learn new things about each other and find different ways to relate to each other.”

Alexis/Ned/Olivia: “Alexis’s friends and family are not going to resign themselves to watching her fall into this alcoholic funk without doing something about it. As for her one-night stand with Ned, Ned has convinced himself that the best way to handle this is to put it in the past and never speak of it again. Will the truth be exposed in another way?” Meanwhile, “Brook Lynn comes into some information that may be the key to restoring ELQ.”

Ava/Nikolas: “They have a surface-level issue, which is, how will they combat Ryan as he tries to compel Ava to accept his love, and then they also have to address their own feelings for one another. Can they actually trust each other and have a real marriage?”

Elizabeth/Franco: “Elizabeth and Franco are stronger than ever, but they are thrown for a loop due to a sudden medical crisis. What they don’t realize is that this crisis may be the key to unlocking one of the biggest mysteries in Port Charles — something that has been in the works for years.”

Julian: “Julian’s history of crime and betrayal and secret-keeping will finally catch up to him. His choices will lead to an explosive November for all of Port Charles.”

Curtis/Jordan/Portia: “When Portia starts to question whether Jordan is a dirty cop, Curtis and Jordan have to decide whether to bring Portia into the loop about the plan to beat Cyrus once and for all. There are giant risks with either choice they make.”

Peter/Maxie: “In the early days of November, Peter will get a very disconcerting call from beyond the grave that may lead him to make a tactical error. Meanwhile, Dante’s investigation into Peter will have big ramifications for Port Charles — and around the globe — and Robert will do his best to manage the many facets of the situation.”

Brando/Sasha: “Brando is going to continue his undercover operation inside Cyrus’s cartel and he will cross paths with Sasha. Brando has a history of drug [abuse] and is all too familiar with the path Sasha is walking down. Will he be able to help her without blowing his own cover?”

Carly: “Just when she thinks she is in the clear on the Nelle front, Carly has a big surprise in store for her. She may find reason to worry about her family’s future, right in her own backyard.”

Jax/Nina: “They tie in directly to what’s going on with Carly. Jax is trying to help Nina track down her long-lost child, but unfortunately for Jax, the more he helps Nina on this quest, the closer she gets to the truth — and the truth may come back to bite Jax right in the face.”

Dante/Lulu/Dustin: “Dante’s return throws Lulu’s world for a whirl and now Lulu has to confront what Dante still means to her and what Dustin currently means to her. Will the great love of her life in the past coming home affect this hopeful love she has for the future now?”

Britt: “The scales will be lifted from her eyes about Cyrus’s plans for the hospital. She will be confronted with a huge decision as to how far she will go to advance her career at the expense of the institution of General Hospital. She will also receive a blast from the past when a surprise patient gets delivered to the care of the hospital.”

Michael/Willow/Chase: “They will be faced with their own changing feelings as they make a decision about their future. Chase may find himself motivated to finally come out with the truth to Willow about what really happened with him and Sasha.”

The Teens: “Cameron and Trina are forced to confront what their feelings for each other actually are and what they mean to each other. Meanwhile, Josslyn has misplaced her trust in Dev, who has an agenda of his own.”