DAYS’s Archey Engaged

Lamon Archey (ex-Eli, DAYS) is set to marry Kristen Terry. The actor posted the new on his Instagram page, “Engaged #ComingSoon 💍 #RealLife” To see the post, click here. Lamon’s co-stars offered their congratulations. Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) wrote, “Ayy congrats my guy! 🍺” Greg Vaughan (Eric) posted, “Alright, Alright, ALRIGHT 🙌👏🔥” Brandon Barash (Stefan) wrote, “Congrats, my dude!!! 👏🙌🥃” Lucas Adams (Tripp) posted, “👏👏👏👏 congratulations man!!” Kristian Alfonso (Hope) wrote, “Aww Congratulations Lamon ! 🎉😘” Greg Rikaart (Leo) enthused, “DUDE!!! Huge congrats!!” Victoria Konefal (ex-Ciara) weighed in, “Congrats 😍🎉🍾”