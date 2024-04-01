DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Jessica Serfaty Is Married!

Serfaty and her new husband, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) reported on Instagram that she is officially a married woman! The actress tied the knot with Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, to whom she has been engaged since last year. “Well.. we did it!” she posted, to which he replied, “Ooops i did it again @jessicamichel 🥳.”

After accepting her now-husband’s proposal last year, the actress gushed to Digest, “I was absolutely taken aback; I was completely surprised.” Serfaty explained, “We had just been talking the week before about how funny our engagement stories were from our previous engagements. So I had no idea he was going to propose.”

The duo originally met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, she shared with Digest. “We were on a boat and I saw him dancing and thought he was so cute and a good dancer. We kind of just said ‘Hi,’ shook hands and then went [our separate ways]. Then I ran into him a couple of years later in Europe. A lot of our friends are mutual friends, so we were there and spent five consecutive days with our group. He and I really took a liking to one another and had the best time with our friends, dancing until the sun rose, blasting music, screaming, singing … it was a beautiful, joyous trip. We stayed friends. We didn’t let anything happen, but we had big crushes on one another. It was just never the right time.”

Down the line, when both were unattached, the timing was finally right. Serfaty detailed, “I hadn’t seen him in, like, a year-and-a-half [when he reached out to me]. He asked, ‘Are you single … finally?’ Because I have a history of not really being single. I was and then I flew out to see him. It was history after that.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!