DAYS Fall Preview

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Head Writer Ron Carlivati teases what’s coming up in Salem.

Jack/Jennifer/Abigail/Gwen: “There is a secret in the Deveraux family that Gwen is going to expose at the anniversary party for Jack and Jennifer, but she wants to keep her hands clean, so she wants Abigail to inadvertently be the person to expose it. So she manipulates the whole situation for Abigail to discover this letter, this secret and be the one who is poised to reveal it and destroy the whole party. Nothing says happy anniversary like a destroyed party.”

Jake/Chad/Abigail: “Abigail is giving Jake a chance and they actually have an okay relationship but he gets under Chad’s skin. So there is definitely this little problem brewing there and it’s another chink in the armor that Gwen can exploit. Every chance she sees to sow division she will stoke it.”

Jake/Kate: “This could be a controversial pairing of Jake and Kate. The two of them living under the same roof kind of developed, like, ‘Huh, what about these two?’ So, you’ll see in November what the initial inciting incident is that gets them together. It’s kind of a one-night fling that may develop into something more.”

Belle/Shawn/Jan: “So I have to give credit to this to [Creative Consultant] Ryan Quan, because he said, ‘What if Belle and Shawn decide to get married?’ And I said, ‘Aren’t they married already?’ So this is something happy to celebrate and a great idea for a story that would activate Jan. Jan still pines for Shawn and hearing that they’re going to have a wedding, she thinks, ‘Well, not on my watch.’ She will be behind the scenes scheming.”

Claire/Charlie/Theo: “It’s sort of this sweet thing where you have Claire, who is gun-shy about relationships and this awkward, gun-shy guy, but we decided it needed a little complication and so we threw Theo into the mix. It’s a guest visit from Theo, who comes to town to see his dad, but we see maybe there’s still something between Claire and Theo that might just complicate the road to romance with Charlie and Claire.”

Lani/Eli/Brady/Kristen: “Kristen pleads guilty and does the right thing but there’s the secret there, that Eli strong-armed her into it. If Lani finds out what Eli did, it could be a big problem.”

Sarah/Xander/Philip: “Xander has been mistrustful of Philip from the beginning. Sarah says, ‘Okay, let’s team up and figure it out.’ They’re working together and scheming together to try to figure out what Philip is up to. We’ve introduced that he has this secret partner-in-crime, who is coming to Salem.”

Gabi/Rafe: “At the end of November, Rafe and Gabi return and we learn that the danger hanging over the family is no longer a threat. Rafe is coming back with the hope that he and Hope can pick up right where they left off, but he’s thrown for a bit of a loop when he learns that Hope has left Salem and Ciara died. So he’s about to embark on a new direction. And then for Gabi, similarly, she comes back thinking she can tell Jake the truth, only to find that he’s found himself a new bed partner.”

Steve/Kayla/Allie/Tripp: “Tripp has sworn that he’s innocent. Steve is standing by his son. Kayla is torn. Both Steve and Kayla do not want this to damage their relationship, but if they’re on opposite sides, it’s only going to get uglier. As for Allie, now that Tripp is denying what she believes is the truth, we are going to see that she is truly her mother’s daughter and there is a spitfire under there.”

Ava: “When we did our story in Nashville [in 2018], where Kristen and Xander had all these back-from-the-dead people locked up, we saw initials on the doors and we pretty much paid off all of them except for the A.V., which shrewd fans guessed was Ava Vitali. Ava is coming back and in a very crucial moment as her son is standing accused of this horrible crime. We wonder is Ava going to expose the rift between Steve and Kayla, and how far will she go to protect and defend her son? I’m excited to have Tamara [Braun, Ava] on the canvas.”