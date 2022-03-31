My first thought when I woke up today was … my intention for today is faith and exploration … also, I have to let the dogs out.

I got out of bed and … fed the dogs, then made myself my celery juice smoothie.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … get a good early workout in.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … put on my meditation music or a book on tape.

My outfit for the day consists of … a big camo sweater, Alo yoga workout pants and Doc Martens boots.

Before I leave the house, I make sure to … turn on dog TV, organize my couch pillows and turn on the Furbo [dog camera].

In the car, I … put on my meditation music or guided meditation and do some breath work.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … go to my room to put my stuff away and then to hair and makeup.

I’m hoping I see … Tracey Bregman [Lauren] because she’s one of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10 out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … a purple crop top and matching pencil skirt with black heels.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … something healthy and I ended up eating a salad and salmon.

The scenes I filmed today were … with Mark [Grossman, Adam] and super-fun!

The best thing I got to do at work was … do what I love and hang out with my friends.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … take down my hair and pack up to leave.

Then, you’ll likely find me … headed home or to the gym.

If my day is done early enough, I will … go to the gym or dance class.

My plans for the evening are … going to a dance class and working on scripts.

During my commute, I … listen to music and refresh my spirit or call my family.

When I get home, I … play with the pups and sit outside for a bit.

For dinner, I … ate turkey with veggies.

My nightly routine includes … drinking some tea, my skin care routine and watching a comedy show to unwind.

The last thing I do before bed is … pray and thank God for this day.

I turned out the lights at … 11:30.

And I set my alarm for … 7:30 a.m.