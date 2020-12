Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Renowned stylist Erica Pelosini Leeman has joined B&B as an executive fashion consultant, reports WWD/Women’s Wear Daily. She most recently appeared on Netflix’s popular EMILY IN PARIS a VIP fashion influencer. To read all about it, click here.