Alan Locher will host cast members from ANOTHER WORLD on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Taking part in the live interview will be Les Brandt (ex-Rafael), Timothy Gibbs (ex-Gary), Kevin McClatchy (ex-Nick), Mark Mortimer (ex-Nick), Dahlia Salem (ex-Sofia) and Diego Serrano (ex-Tomas). The reunion will be held on Thursday, January 21 at 3 p.m. and can be viewed here.