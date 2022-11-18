Award: In 1981, he won the Soapy Award (a precursor to the Soap Opera Digest Awards) for Most Exciting New Actor for his work on GH.

BABYLON 5: He appeared on an episode in the first season of the sci-fi series.

Construction Worker: The job he held prior to joining GH.

Daytime Emmy: In 2020, he won his first Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series for his work on STUDIO CITY.

Emma Samms: In the mid-1980s, he was in a real-life relationship with leading lady Samms (Holly).

Four Dimensions of Greta: His film debut was in this 1972 British comedy.

Great Britain: He moved to England after school and worked as a model.

Heyday: “I look back on that with an enormous degree of pride that I helped build that era,” the actor told Digest in 2013, reflecting on GH’s unprecedented popularity and cultural impact in the 1980s.

Ice Princess: Rogers’s GH alter ego was introduced as part of this iconic storyline.

Jacuzzi: Rogers and Finola Hughes (Anna) were offered the use of one — which they accepted — by concerned homeowners who noticed them shivering when the actors shot flashback footage of Robert and Anna’s wedding on location on the beach in Santa Barbara.

Kangaroo Moose: He provided the voice for one named Jake in the animated film The Rescuers Down Under.

Loyalist: “I love the daytime regimen,”

Rogers professed to Digest in 2013. “If I was an Academy Award-winning actor, I would still be doing daytime.”

Melbourne: His birthplace in Australia.

NUMBER 96: One of his first TV gigs was playing Cain Carmichael in this Australian drama in 1974.

Outback Steakhouse: He once voiced commercials for the restaurant chain.

Proud Pop: He is dad to daughter Sara, 30, and son Cale, 26.

Quit: He parted ways with GH in 1992 after a 12-year run. “I was desperately unhappy at the time that I left,” he admitted to Digest in 2013.

Road Trip: He and his wife enjoy driving to Mexico, sometimes just for the day.

Spin-Off: He played Robert on GH: NIGHT SHIFT in 2008.

Theater: He made his stage debut in a 2014 production of True West at the Palm Canyon Theater in Palm Springs, CA, where he lives.

Uneasy: How he describes his initial working relationship with Anthony Geary, who played Robert’s best bud, Luke. “He had a certain way of doing things and I had to get into the groove,” Rogers explained to Digest in 2015.

Video Game: He did voice work for the 2015 game Mad Max.

Wife: He said, “I do” to spouse Teresa in 1995.

X-Factor: GH originally hired Rogers with a one-day contract, but quickly signed him to a long-term deal.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS: He portrayed Colin Atkinson from 2010-12, 2014-17 and in 2019.

Zodiac: He is a Gemini, born on June 3.