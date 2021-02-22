A Sweet Commemoration of Italian Unification – Tribe’s CBD Garibaldi

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Garibaldi cocktail is named in honor of one of the “godfathers” of Italy’s unification movement (aka the Risorgimento). According to legend, this drink mixes northern Italy’s most famous liqueur (Campari) with one of the south’s staple crops (oranges). Whether that’s true or not, one thing’s for sure: this Italian drink is a sweet & straightforward way to add some historic allure to your next brunch.

Since our citrus-flavored CBD oil has traces of orange extract, it’s a natural fit for the Garibaldi cocktail. Trust us; you won’t even know you’re getting your dose of CBD as you add our high-quality oil to this delicious highball.

CBD Garibaldi Cocktail Recipe

As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, Campari can be a polarizing liqueur. While many people love this aperitif’s bitter notes, others find it way too astringent. Thankfully, since orange juice plays such a prominent role in this cocktail, it helps tame Campari’s pungent profile. In fact, the Garibaldi might be the best “gateway drink” for people who are turned off by Campari’s flavor.

If Campari grows on you after a few Garibaldis, we’d recommend researching the many other cocktails on our site. For instance, we now have recipes for a CBD Negroni, Boulevardier, and Americano. However, if Campari isn’t your style, then we’d recommend trying the sweeter aperitif Aperol. FYI: Tribe CBD now has a CBD Aperol Spritz recipe that’s well worth a taste.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Campari

~ 4 oz orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange twist

Directions

Add Campari to an ice-filled highball glass

Pour orange juice

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with an orange twist

If you’re super concerned about presentation, there is a neat way to add a layered effect to this cocktail. After you add your Campari to the glass, add a few ounces of orange juice and stir. Next, pour the rest of your orange juice into a cocktail shaker and whip it around for a few seconds. When you pour your orange juice into the glass, you’ll notice it naturally separates from the ruby red Campari.

While this trick makes your Garibaldi look fantastic, it’s not the best way to drink this cocktail. Remember: the main point of this drink is that it blends the bitter notes of Campari with the sweetness of fresh-squeezed orange juice. You won’t get to experience this delicious dance of flavors if these two drinks are separated. So, after you’ve taken your requisite selfies, be sure to stir your Garibaldi before taking a sip.

